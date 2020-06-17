Flint – Remains found more than two years ago in a Flint park belong to two women missing since 2017, according to authorities.

The remains were identified Tuesday as Claudia Wilson and Misty Kerrison-Steiber.

Wilson last was seen in August 2017, while Kerrison-Steiber last was heard from that September.

A man walking his dog Nov. 7, 2017 in Broome Park found what appeared to be one human skull in a parking lot and another near a baseball diamond. A public bus driver also spotted remains about two hours later in the park.

Investigators were trying to piece together events that led to the disappearances of the two women.

