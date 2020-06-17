Lansing — A national website that's been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 says Michigan is one of two states "on track to contain" the novel coronavirus.

COVID Act Now, which describes itself as a "team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders," tweeted Tuesday that Michigan had moved to its lowest risk category on its warning dashboard for states.

"Cases are steadily decreasing and Michigan’s COVID preparedness meets or exceeds international standards across our key metrics," the site tweeted Tuesday.

#Michigan has moved to green on our COVID Warning Dashboard, indicating that they are on track to contain COVID.



COVID Act Now says Michigan has a low infection rate, widespread testing in place and sufficient contact tracing. The state has experienced seven straight weeks of declines in newly confirmed cases, according to state Department of Health and Human Services tracking.

New York and Michigan, two states that were hit hard by the virus in March and April but took drastic steps to try to stem its spread, are the only two states currently with the "on track to contain COVID" designation, the lowest of four risk level categories, according to COVID Act Now.

"This is good news," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Wednesday news conference about the COVID Act Now tracking. But the governor added that the state must remain vigilant and flexible to avoid a second wave.

According to COVID Act Now, three states — Alabama, Arizona and Georgia — have the highest risk level of "either actively experiencing an outbreak" or "at extreme risk." Sixteen states are at the second highest risk level, described as "at risk of an outbreak."

A map from the website COVID Act Now shows Michigan and New York are the two states currently "on track" to contain COVID-19 as of Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Photo: Screenshot)

COVID Act Now has been publishing modeling on the potential for the virus's spread nationally since March 20, 10 days after Michigan confirmed its first cases. The team behind the website includes medical advisers and epidemiologists.

Whitmer has cited the site's modeling in past weeks as she has taken steps to combat the virus.

The governor issued Michigan's first stay-at-home order on March 23 and has enforced measures against COVID-19 that have been among the most restrictive in the country. She lifted the stay-at-home order on June 1.

Michigan has confirmed 60,189 cases overall and 5,790 deaths linked to it through Tuesday.

Whitmer's efforts against the virus have drawn criticism from President Donald Trump and other Republicans who have argued she went too far, damaging the state's economy. But they have drawn praise from many epidemiologists who argue that she's done what's necessary to save lives.

Researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University said last week that Whitmer's measures had potentially saved tens of thousands of lives in the state.

Michigan once had the third most COVID-19 cases and third most deaths linked to the virus nationally, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. Now, Michigan has the ninth most cases and sixth most deaths.

States that pursued weaker restrictions or kept restrictions in place for shorter periods, such as Texas and Florida, have moved ahead of Michigan in their total number of confirmed cases.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her morning coronavirus pandemic address via livestream on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Photo: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Whitmer allowed restaurants and bars in Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to begin reopening dine-in service on May 22. Restaurants in other parts of the state were allowed to reopen on June 8.

So far, Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula haven't experienced spikes in new cases, but health officials in the regions are urging caution.

"This is certainly not over," said. Dr. Kevin Piggott, medical director for the Marquette County Health Department. "I know a lot of people act as though it’s over.”

Last week, Michigan reported only 115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. That's down from a peak of 966 new confirmed cases during the week of April 19-25.

