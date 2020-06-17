Martin Philbert, the former University of Michigan provost who was fired from his post and banned from campus amid allegations of sexual misconduct, has given up his tenured faculty position and retired from the university as of June 30.

University officials announced Wednesday that Philbert, a top-ranking UM administrator, sent a June 7 letter to UM President Mark Schlissel. In it, Philbert informed the president of his “voluntary and irrevocable retirement,” and also gave up his academic tenure.

Buy Photo Martin Philbert, during commencement exercises at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

While Schlissel removed Philbert from his administrative post in March, UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said the provost position is an at-will position. Philbert had earned academic tenure prior to his administrative duties and had the right to return to the faculty.

"It will end his employment with the university," Fitzgerald said of the letter.

Schlissel put Philbert on administrative leave in January following several allegations of sexual misconduct. The university also launched an internal investigation and hired outside investigators, the law firm WilmerHale. At the time, officials said they had not received any allegations against Philbert from people identifying themselves as students.

Seven weeks later, on March 11, Schlissel told Philbert he had lost confidence in him and removed him from his post following preliminary information from the internal investigation.

Susan M. Collins, an economics professor and former dean of the UM Ford School of Public Policy, is serving as interim provost.

Philbert joined UM in 1995 and served as a professor of toxicology and also as the dean of the School of Public Health. He ascended to the provost's job in 2017 and also held the title of executive vice president for academic affairs.

He earned $570,340 annually.

It was not clear if UM had any financial obligations to Philbert as his contract was not immediately available. The Detroit News asked for a copy of Philbert's personnel file in January under the Freedom of Information Act, but the request is still pending.

The investigation of Philbert by WilmerHale is still ongoing and will be made public when it's complete, UM officials said.

WilmerHale is the same law firm that is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who served as head of UM's University Health Service and team physician of the Athletic Department from the 1960s to 2003. He died in 2008, and hundreds of former students, mostly men, have alleged he sexual assaulted them.

UM has employed other staff involved in high-profile sexual misconduct allegations.

Among them are Stephen Shipps, a renowned violin professor in the university's School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He retired Feb. 28, months after a published report by the Michigan Daily, the UM student newspaper, outlined allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned four decades.

In March, UM Board of Regents fired and removed the tenure of David Daniels, a music professor and renowned opera singer. The move came after a UM internal investigation showed Daniels harassed nearly two dozen students, solicited some for sex, sent them nude photos and more. A grand jury in Texas also indicted the countertenor and his husband, William Scott Walters, in the sexual assault of an incapacitated man in 2010.

