Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she expects to announce by the end of the month a plan to restart in-person instruction in schools throughout the state, but in-person schooling is likely to vary by region.

Whitmer's "Return to School Roadmap" will address health and safety requirements with which schools must comply as well as potential differences depending on region and coronavirus activity. The rules and recommendations will apply to private and public schools and is scheduled to be released June 30.

"I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall," Whitmer said. "Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students and their families."

But the governor's office added that "Districts, students, staff, and families must be nimble and be prepared to move backwards if there is evidence of community spread of the virus." At a morning news conference, Whitmer said a spike in cases might result in closing a specific school district or a region to in-person instruction, but the reaction would be dictated by local COVID-19 developments.

The Democratic governor said she hopes to move the entire state into Phase 5 of her reopening plan before July 4.

Any attempt to strip her emergency powers "is irresponsible, dangerous and foolish," Whitmer said. She made the comments as the Republican-controlled Legislature continues to pursue litigation before the Michigan Court of Appeals that argues she has violated the state Constitution and existing emergency powers laws and seeks to give lawmakers a voice in reopening plans.

Whitmer is discussing the school reopening plan alongside Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as they address Michigan's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address comes as the state's number of weekly deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases has been falling for many weeks, prompting Whitmer to gradually reopen regions and services across the state that had been shuttered for nearly three months.

The first two regions of Michigan to see loosened restrictions on restaurants, stores and offices so far have avoided spikes in new COVID-19 cases more than three weeks after the governor allowed the reopening, according to state data. Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, two tourism draws where many businesses were able to restart some operations May 22, are still experiencing far fewer per-capita cases of the virus than the six other economic recovery regions established by the Whitmer administration.

On Tuesday, the state confirmed 18 new deaths bringing the state's total COVID-19-related deaths to 6,034. 244 of that total are probable deaths, or individual who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported Tuesday another 125 new COVID cases and 59 new probable cases. The state's cumulative total is 66,269 COVID cases when counting about 6,080 presumptive cases.

