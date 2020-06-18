Authorities confirmed Thursday they are investigating a man’s assault at a Flint Township mall this week that was caught on camera and viewed widely online.

Macy’s officials “are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday” at its Genesee Valley Center location since “customers and colleagues is our top priority,” Andrea Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the retailer, said in a statement.

A screenshot of a video posted online showing a man assaulting another customer in the Macy's store at a Flint Township shopping mall. (Photo: Twitter)

“We take these situations very seriously and are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, deferring all comments about the case to them per policy.”

Township police said they are seeking two people in connection with the incident: a man seen punching someone and a companion who filmed the encounter.

“We have the video,” Police Sgt. Matt VanLente told The Detroit News. “We’re actively investigating it.”

Other details were not released Thursday.

Anyone with tips is asked to call township police detectives at (810) 600-3250.

Since the incident, Macy’s and mall management “have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience,” Schwartz said in an email.

Video of the attack went viral after it was posted Monday on the Facebook page of a man known as FT Quay who has released rap songs online.

The 18-second clip (Editor's note: Includes repeated use of a racial slur and profanity) starts with what appears to show an African-American man striking a white man in the head near a clothing display.

The white man, who was wearing a dark facial mask, is seen falling to the floor as the other stands over him.

“What did you do that for?” he is heard asking as the other man approaches.

When the fallen man raises his arm, the second one says: “Don’t touch me (expletive).”

As the first man responds that he didn’t and remains on the ground, his hand appears to brush the man’s left side. The suspect punches him at least twice, noting the blows “hurt."

Before the video ends, the white man is seen trying to move away while saying, “I’m sorry.”

In a post accompanying the footage, FT Quay said his “bro” had asked the man assaulted at the store if a shirt looked too small.

The white man “kept talking on the phone” and allegedly used a racial slur when describing the interaction to the caller, he wrote in the Facebook post. “(He) thought we ain’t hear em because his mask was on.”

FT Quay, who wrote he only posted part of the footage, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The video has had more than 1,600 shares through his page. A YouTube post of the clip had been watched more than 6,000 times through Thursday evening. It was also viewed nearly 675,100 times on a Twitter user’s page and has attracted news coverage as far away as New Zealand.

