A 64-year-old woman from New York died from her injuries after being hit in the roadway by a pickup truck in Monroe County early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The fatal crash took place about 4:05 a.m. on Clark, south of Yankee, in Whiteford Township.

A statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that a 55-year-old Adrian man was headed south on Clark in a blue F-150 pickup when he hit the pedestrian, "who was reportedly walking in the southbound travel lane."

Police say they aren't sure why the woman had been in the roadway. She was from Long Beach, New York, and died at the scene. Police say her identity is being withheld until her family can be notified.

Police say the driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. They continue to investigate the fatal collision, and ask that anyone with information to share come forward at (734) 240-7557.

