Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Thursday through July 16.

The declaration, which was set to expire Friday, allows the Democratic governor continued authority to issue the executive orders that have created the framework for the state's coronavirus-restricted activity in recent months.

Whitmer noted in her announcement Thursday that nearly every state in the nation is maintaining its state of emergency to maintain flexibility throughout the pandemic. The Republican-led Legislature has sued in state court to stop the state of emergency, arguing the governor has exceeded her power and violated the Michigan Constitution.

At a Wednesday news conference, the governor indicated she would take this action and took another swipe at the Republican-led Legislature without naming it, saying that any attempt to strip her emergency powers "is irresponsible, dangerous and foolish."

The GOP-controlled Legislature continues to pursue litigation before the Michigan Court of Appeals that argues she has violated the state Constitution and existing emergency powers laws and seeks to give lawmakers a voice in reopening plans while keeping some of her restrictions in place.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Whitmer said in a statement.

