LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Michigan appeals court ruled in favor of the state Thursday in a challenge to a second bridge being built between Detroit and Canada.

Companies controlled by the Moroun family, owners of the Ambassador Bridge, sued over the condemnation of land to make room for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. They argued that the agreement with Canada is illegal because lawmakers barred the state from spending tax dollars on the project, among other claims.

Gordie Howe bridge takes shape in Windsor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An iron worker prepares for two cranes to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound rebar cage off its trailer before the rebar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at the Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario.
An iron worker prepares for two cranes to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound rebar cage off its trailer before the rebar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at the Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The auger used to drill through solid rock is pulled out of the shaft at the construction site in Windsor, Ontario, Canada for the Gordie Howe International bridge Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019.
The auger used to drill through solid rock is pulled out of the shaft at the construction site in Windsor, Ontario, Canada for the Gordie Howe International bridge Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This machine drills a shaft before a 120-foot, 160,000-pound re-bar cage is inserted and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor.
This machine drills a shaft before a 120-foot, 160,000-pound re-bar cage is inserted and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Crains work on the U.S. side of the bridge in Delray.
Crains work on the U.S. side of the bridge in Delray. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bridging North America CEO Aaron Epstein, left, and Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips share a laugh during a press conference in Windsor, Ontario, Canada regarding Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.
Bridging North America CEO Aaron Epstein, left, and Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips share a laugh during a press conference in Windsor, Ontario, Canada regarding Gordie Howe International Bridge construction. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sections of a tower crane lie in the foreground as a machine drills a shaft before a 120-foot, 160,000-pound re-bar cage is inserted and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers.
Sections of a tower crane lie in the foreground as a machine drills a shaft before a 120-foot, 160,000-pound re-bar cage is inserted and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cranes prepare to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound re-bar cage off this trailer before the re-bar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor.
Cranes prepare to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound re-bar cage off this trailer before the re-bar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Workers prepare for two cranes to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound re-bar cage off this trailer before the re-bar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor.
Workers prepare for two cranes to lift a 120-long, 160,000-pound re-bar cage off this trailer before the re-bar cage is inserted into a shaft and foundations are poured for the new bridge towers at Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “Canada assumed financial responsibility for the project, and any money spent by Michigan is reimbursed by Canada,” the appeals court said. “While some Michigan funds might be used momentarily, no Michigan funds are ultimately expended under the crossing agreement.”

    The Legislature requires the Transportation Department to keep it informed with various reports, the court said.

    “This is, once again, an indication that the Legislature approves of the way that the (bridge) project is moving forward, including the way payments for condemned properties are being handled,” judges Mark Cavanagh and Michael Kelly said.

    The bridge, named for the late Red Wings great, is expected to open in 2024.

    “This emphatic ruling means progress will continue on a project that is spurring growth and creating good-paying jobs in Detroit, Windsor and across the region,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/19/michigan-appeals-court-rejects-challenge-gordie-howe-bridge-project/3226984001/