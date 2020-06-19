Michigan confirmed five deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's tally to 6,067 as economic activities continue reopening throughout the state.

The total death toll includes 5,823 deaths confirmed deaths, in which the individuals tested positive for the virus, and 244 presumed deaths, in which an individual's death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause.

Buy Photo Drive-thru coronavirus testing at 1200 N. Telegraph, by appointment, in Pontiac, Michigan on April 16, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The state also reported another 211 confirmed cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 60,829 and the number of probable cases to 6,268.

Probable cases include individuals who have not tested positive for the virus but have the symptoms and an epidemiological link.

Michigan ranks ninth in the nation among the states with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan's number of new cases and new deaths has dropped progressively during the past several weeks, even as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the more restrictive executive orders requiring people to stay home as much as possible. The development coincided this week with a national nonprofit that's been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 saying Michigan is one of three states "on track to contain" the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 350 statewide this week to 324 in-patients on Thursday, including 181 in critical care and 99 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

