The Flint Township Police have identified two persons of interest in a video of one man assaulting another man while someone else's recorded in a Macy's store.

Police released the names of Damire Canell Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Jovan Palmer, 22, of Flint Township as two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigators encourage the two men to come forward to provide statements on what happened, police said in a news release.

Damire Palmer, left, and Damarquay Palmer (Photo: Flint Township police)

The video that has gained thousands of views across multiple social media platforms shows a man continuously punching a Macy's employee who was on the ground at a Macy's store in a Flint Township Mall.

A Facebook user who posted the video said the man being assaulted used a racial slur, which resulted in the other man hitting him. However, a Macy's spokesperson said "the attack was unprovoked."

Since the incident, Macy’s and mall management “have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience," Andrea Schwartz, the Macy's spokesperson said in an email.

Anyone with tips is asked to call township police detectives at (810) 600-3250.

