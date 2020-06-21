Michigan announced on Sunday three more deaths tied to the novel coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 6,090.

That tally includes 5,846 confirmed deaths and 244 probable deaths through Sunday.

Probable deaths are individuals who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The state also reported another146 COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 61,230 and the number of probable cases to 6,481, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Deaths and new cases of the virus in the state have declined. A national nonprofit monitoring the pandemic's spread said this week that Michigan is one of three states "on track to contain" the novel coronavirus.

But revised modeling by researchers at the University of Washington earlier this month predict that Michigan will see the fourth most COVID-19 deaths nationally this fall during a potential second wave of infections.

As of Saturday, Michigan ranked ninth in the nation among the states with the most cases of COVID-19 and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictive stay-home order and other limitations on regular activity gradually have been loosened, but last week she extended the state of emergency declaration through July 16, saying that "this global pandemic is far from over." The declaration allows her to issue the executive orders.

As of Friday, 324 patients statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 181 in critical care and 99 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

cmacdonald@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/21/michigan-reports-three-more-covid-19-deaths-146-new-cases/3232826001/