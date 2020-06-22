The University of Michigan will offer a mix of in-person and digital learning when the 2020-21 academic year starts in the fall, in what President Mark Schlissel calls a "public health informed" return to life on campus.

UM's announcement is the university's first glimpse into its plans to return to campus. Schlissel has said previously that if students did not return to campus, there would be no sports, including football, which is financial tentpole for the athletic department.

"Generally, large classes will be held remotely, small classes will be held in person, and medium-size classes will be a hybrid of the two," Schlissel wrote. "This and other means can be used to diminish classroom density."

UM's rival, Michigan State, announced its plans to return a month ago. President Samuel Stanley wrote, in a letter to the MSU community, that "at this point, we believe that a values-driven return is possible and can be done in a way that mitigates the risks to our community."

The nature of the return process at the two schools — "public health-informed" at UM, "values-driven" at MSU — indicates fall semester will not be exactly like those of the past, before there was a global pandemic to contend with.

"Because of the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, the semester ahead will look and feel different than anything we have seen before," Schlissel wrote. "But the pandemic won’t change our commitment to the members of our community."

MSU had been the first university in Michigan to suspend classes after the virus hit. In just three months, more than 5,800 people in Michigan are confirmed to have had coronavirus when they died.

Schlissel wrote that "although not all courses will be available in every format, most students will be able to choose whether to return to Ann Arbor for a hybrid learning experience or study from home in a fully remote mode."

Residence halls and dining halls will be open on the Ann Arbor campus, while the Dearborn and Flint campuses "have campus-specific plans for hybrid instruction" to be shared later by their chancellors, Schlissel wrote.

Classes will begin Aug. 31. There will be no fall break.

Second semester will start the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there will be no spring break.

