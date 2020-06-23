President Donald Trump weighed in on the assault of an employee at a Flint Township Macy's last week, saying the staffer was attacked because of his race and asked, "Where are the protesters?"

"This is horrific hate crime and if the races were reversed it would be the only thing we talk about for days," Trump said Monday after retweeting a video of the attack that has been widely viewed online.

Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested? https://t.co/2E1UbU5vNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The retweet of blogger Matt Walsh prompted some to post comments asking, "Where are the protests over this?" and others calling for hate crime charges. Critics said Trump was attempting to fuel racial tensions and divide people.

The president also retweeted two other incidents of Black men punching white people.

Authorities said they are investigating the assault and are seeking two people in connection to the incident in which a man was seen punching the employee while another person with the assailant filmed the encounter.

Police said Damire Canell Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Jovan Palmer, 22, of Flint Township are persons of interest in the incident.

Township police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday on the status of the pair or the probe.

Macy's officials said they “are deeply saddened about the incident."

“... Customers and colleagues is our top priority,” said Andrea Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the retailer, in a statement last week.

