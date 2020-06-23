In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert announced her resignation from the office, effective 9 a.m.

"I am deeply sorry to have my service end on this note and in this way," Bashert writes. "Sadly, as a result of my actions, there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity in Ypsilanti...I had hoped to participate in that healing process, going forward."

Beth Bashert (Photo: City of Ypsilanti)

The actions Bashert references took place at a recent city council meeting, according to a report from WDIV-TV:

During a vote on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mayor Bashert said, “Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes.’”

Protesters took issue with those remarks, and a Black Lives Matter protest lined the streets of downtown on Saturday.

Bashert's term was supposed to run through November 2022.

