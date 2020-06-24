Despite COVID-19 cancellations, 2020 Rosa Parks scholars have plans for college
Whenever someone asked Carlos-Aldo Lopez-Resendiz what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer would change based on whatever TV show he was watching.
While at Everett High School in Lansing, Lopez-Resendiz still wasn’t sure what he wanted to be. He tried joining several clubs to see what he liked, including one in computer programming, but quickly realized it wasn’t for him.
Now, after he joined an after-school STEM program hosted by Michigan State University, Lopez-Resendiz, 17, realized his calling was in math and business.
"I did like math more than any of the other subjects I took ... so I was thinking of becoming an actuary," said Lopez-Resendiz, who will start at Michigan State in the fall.
Lopez-Resendiz is one of 41 recipients this year of a scholarship from the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation. The scholarships grant high school seniors a one-time $2,000 award in the name of the late civil rights leader and Detroit resident.
The foundation was founded by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools in 1980 and is supported by the Butzel Long law firm.
Traditionally, the foundation holds a dinner to honor scholarship recipients. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, a dinner to honor recipients was canceled.
Lopez-Resendiz said he will be able to focus on school without having to worry about finances. With the scholarship and other financial aid grants from Michigan State, Lopez-Resendiz does not have to take out any student loans during his first year.
"I'm just very grateful," said Lopez-Resendiz, whose two older sisters also were scholarship recipients. "For me personally, because my mom is a single parent and she takes care of all of us ... this is just a good thing to have to be financially stable."
The scholarship honors Rosa Parks by commemorating her commitment to promoting education as an equalizing force for underprivileged groups, said Kim Trent, president of the foundation and a 1987 recipient.
“As someone who sacrificed so much to make America try to live up to its potential, I think it’s a fitting legacy for her to have these very successful men and women able to go to college because of Mrs. Parks,” Trent said.
Potential recipients explain how they will give back to their communities as Parks did. The essay prompt for this year asked students how they would contribute to social change.
Penina Iradukunda, a graduate of Well Spring Prep High School in Grand Rapids, wrote she would give back to her community by starting her own scholarship fund for students.
"It’s interesting because (students) tell you a story with the essays," Iradukunda said. "I can make a change by helping people and giving other students money."
Iradukunda, 20, and her family sought refuge in Michigan from their home country, Rwanda, four years ago. While in high school, Iradukunda was on the student council, tutored middle school students and was part of a program for international students. Iradukunda is planning on going to Grand Rapids Community College to become an accountant.
"It’s a lot of money that can help me. I can buy books and pay for transportation to classes ... it will help me a lot," Irandukunda said.
Dania Alazawi
Dearborn High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Physician
Parents: Khaldoun and Iman Alazawi
Achievements: Salutatorian; Discover Islam, president; National Honor Society, director of communication; Social Justice Club, vice president; Link Crew, leader
Athraa Alghazaly
Fordson High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Wayne State University or University of Michigan
Career plans: Biochemical engineering and public health
Parents: Gufran Ibrahim and Haitham Alghazaly
Achievements: National Arab American Medical Association Next Gen, chapter president; Medical and Engineering Club, secretary; School of Public Health, University of Michigan, ambassador; Wayne State SHAPE Chemical Engineering, internship; AAUW Marge Powell Leadership Award
Addy Battel
Home school
Hometown: Cass City
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Public service and agriculture policy
Parents: Sue Stuever Battel and Bob Battel
Achievements: National 4-H Club, Youth in Action Award for agriculture, scholarship recipient (2019); Michigan Governor’s Service Award (2019); Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes (2019); tributes for community service from state Sen. Kevin Daley, state Rep. Phil Green and U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell (2019)
Butzel Long Rosa Parks scholar
Drue Bender
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Political advocacy/attorney
Parents: Cheryl and Willie Bender
Achievements: YMCA Michigan Youth and Government, youth governor (2019-2020); class president (2019-2020), class corresponding secretary (2017-2019); figure skating in Detroit, youth counselor (2019-2020); Phoenix Pride, mentor (2019-2020)
Shalyce Black
Harper Woods High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Madonna University
Career plans: Psychology
Parents: Chandra Black and Michael Foster
Achievements: Published in two books; National Honor Society; boutique entrepreneur
Milisa Carter
River Rouge High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Major in neuroscience
Parent: Lisa Johnson
Achievements: National Honor Society; Social Justice Club, coordinator and treasurer; school newspaper, editor; Honor Roll
Frances Chukwu
Michigan Lutheran High School
Hometown: Pontiac
College: University of Toledo
Career plans: Medical
Parents: Janefrances and Emmanuel Chukwu
Achievements: National Honor Society; Honor Roll; Little Miss French Beauty Pageant Nigeria, second runner-up
Gabrielle Clinton
University Liggett High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Indiana University-Purdue University
Career plans: Forensic scientist
Parent: Zina Hardamon
Achievements: Michigan Thespian State Festival, showcase performer; The Liggett Players, director of sound; Terrill Newman Award; recognized in Grosse Pointe News for “Reflections,” a painting adaptation of “Malinche,” a novel by Laura Esquivel, which also was displayed at Grosse Pointe Public Library
Quentin A. D. Cobbs
University High School Academy
Hometown: Southfield
College: Northland College
Career plans: Civil engineering
Parent: April Smiley
Achievements: Robotics team, chairperson; AP Scholar; Honor Roll; completed Wolverine Pathways Program
Wynter Cook
West Bloomfield High School
Hometown: Pontiac
College: Howard University
Career plans: Performing arts
Parent: Nina Cook
Achievements: National Honor Society; International Thespian Society; Life Center Church, youth president; African American Awareness Club, vice president
Mackenize Dekker
Ravenna High School
Hometown: Ravenna
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Physician’s assistant
Parents: Amanda and Michael Dekker
Achievements: Co-valedictorian; National Honor Society, president; student council, senior class vice president; yearbook, editor-in-chief; citizenship award
Jennifer Dinh
East Kentwood High School
Hometown: Kentwood
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Music Major
Parent: Nga Vu
Achievements: National Honor Society; AP Scholar; Honor Roll; Piano Cottage Crescendo Music Scholarship; pianist
Isabella Eilf
Bay City Western High School
Hometown: Bay City
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Lawyer
Parents: Angela and Todd Eilf
Achievements: National Honor Society, Leo Club; Relay for Life; Michigan Competitive Scholarship; Maier & Associates academic award
Na’Tysia Evans
West Bloomfield High School
Hometown: Pontiac
College: Alabama State University
Career plans: Business management
Parents: Jamillah and Shawn Evans
Achievements: Honor Roll; Delta Gems, leadership and sportsmanship; community service award
Ivey Ewang
Skyline High School
Hometown: Ann Arbor
College: Undecided
Career plans: Medical
Parent: Irene Ewang
Achievements: NAACP Freedom Fund Scholar; Young Women for Change, secretary; Growing Hope, volunteer; U of M “She’s a Cardiologist” participant
Madison Eye
Charlotte High School
Hometown: Charlotte
College: Grand Valley State University
Career plans: Physical therapist
Parents: Rachael and Anthony Eye
Achievements: FFA, state degree; National Honor Society; Honor Roll; Track, pole vault school record holder; Grand Valley track
Amari Green
Flint Southwestern Academy
Hometown: Flint
College: Clark Atlanta University
Career plans: Fashion designer
Parent: Tamiko Herron
Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society, president; Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, president
Tyyler Greene
Renaissance High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Civil rights attorney
Parent: David Greene
Achievements: Yearbook, editor; newspaper, editor; Honor Roll (9th-12th); school announcements speaker
Ana Ha
Byron Center High School
Hometown: Byron Center
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Cellular and molecular biomedical science
Parents: Hung Ha and Thanh Tran
Achievements: National Honor Society; Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizen; Kent District Library, teen crew member/volunteer
Margaret Harris
Edwardsburg High School
Hometown: Edwardsburg
College: Southwestern Michigan College
Career plans: Nursing
Parents: Karen and Paul Harris
Achievements: National Honor Society; Edwardsburg Sports Complex, youth advisory council; Lakeland Hospital, volunteer; Edwardsburg Fire Department, community volunteer; Zolman Student Citizen Award
Bryce Humphrey
John Glenn High School
Hometown: Bay City
College: Davenport University
Career plans: Cyber defense
Parents: Traci and Bruce Humphrey
Achievements: National Honor Society; High Honors; CyberPatriot, High Gold competitor
Allisa Hymon
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Texas Southern University
Career plans: Pharmacist
Parents: Disa and Alvin Hymon
Achievements: National Honor Society; honor student; Contoured Cuties Club, secretary
Salwa Ibrahim
Crestwood High School
Hometown: Dearborn Heights
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Ophthalmologist
Parents: Majdoline and Faroog Ibrahim
Achievements: Salutatorian; varsity swim, captain; theater, cast and crew; Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD); Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program, researcher
Drew Ingraham
Ovid-Elsie High School
Hometown: Ovid
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Materials science and engineering
Parents: Jessica and Andy Ingraham
Achievements: Summa Cum Laude; class secretary; band, John Philip Sousa Award
Penina Iradukunda
Wellspring Preparatory High School
Hometown: Grand Rapids
College: Aquinas College
Career plans: Accounting
Parent: Herena Nyiragatete
Achievements: Student council; Treetop Sister Circle; Christian Revival Center, choir president
Hannah Letang
Washtenaw Technical Middle College High School
Hometown: Ann Arbor
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Biomedical engineer
Parents: Jennie Letang and Benjamin Patterson
Achievements: Dean’s list, high honors (2017-2020); National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (2016-2018); National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists (2017); Pathfinder Church Club; Teen Leadership award (2019)
Carlos-Aldo Lopez-Resendiz
Everett High School
Hometown: Lansing
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Actuary
Parent: Veronica Resendiz Medina
Achievements: National Honor Society, secretary; Capital Region Foundation Youth Action Committee; cross country
Armando Motz
Bad Axe High School
Hometown: Port Austin
College: Michigan Technological University
Career plans: Physical therapist
Parents: Mireya and Eric Motz
Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society, treasurer; Positive School Climate, vice president
Haylee Murray
Quincy High School
Hometown: Quincy
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Costume designer
Parent: Jessica Murray
Achievements: National Honor Society; Color Guard, captain (2018-2020); Excellence in Spanish (2017, 2019-20): costume designer, “Beverly Hillbillies” and “Matilda”
Julien Nyberg
Pentwater Public School
Hometown: Hart
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Mechanical engineering
Parents: Yumiko and Mitchell Nyberg
Achievements: National Honor Society, president; cross country, state qualifier; basketball/cross country, academic All-State; baseball, academic All-District; Outstanding Achievement award
Oluwadarasimi Olorunsola
Southfield High School
Hometown: Southfield
College: Western Michigan University
Career plans: Real estate investor
Parents: Yemisi Bamisaye and Olu Olorunsola
Achievements: Business Professionals of America; Midnight Golf Program; track and field
LaMar Price II
University of Detroit Jesuit High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Xavier University of Louisiana
Career plans: Medical scientist
Parents: Eryka Cheatham and LaMar Price
Achievements: Student Senate, vice president; Emperor Science Award; Karmanos Cancer Institute, internship; National Chess tournament, top-10 finisher; soccer, Catholic League champion; photography
Lauren Reed
Heritage High School
Hometown: Saginaw
College: Albion College
Career plans: Plastic surgeon
Parents: Lisa and André Reed
Achievements: National Honor Society; Christian Club, vice president; girls basketball, state championship Class A (2018, 2019); AAU Basketball Michigan Storm; Ivylette Youth Group; Top Teen of America, vice president; NAACP Youth; homecoming queen
Deschalyn Riase
Port Huron High School
Hometown: Port Huron
College: Central Michigan University
Career plans: Early childhood education or social work
Parent: Valerie Riase
Achievements: Magna cum laude; National Honor Society; girls varsity basketball, MAC division champions, MAC Tournament champions, All-Academic team; Saving Our Neighborhood and Streets (SONS) outreach program; The Talented Tenth, president
Ally Schultz
Stephenson High School
Hometown: Wallace
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Civil rights lawyer or political journalist
Parents: Hailey and Josh Schultz
Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society, president; Business Professionals of America Parliamentary Procedure competition, three-time national champion
Joshua Smith
Home school
Hometown: Detroit
College: Calvin University
Career plans: Ministry
Parents: Rhonda and Flynn Smith
Achievements: Student council, treasurer; The Detroit News Michiganian of the Year (2012)
Dominique Trondle
Gladwin High School
Hometown: Gladwin
College: Mid Michigan college
Career plans: Business
Parents: Helen and Bill Trondle
Achievements: Sparks newspaper, editor-in-chief; Echo yearbook; National Honor Society; Junior Achievement; Science Olympiad
Rianna Urquhart
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Xavier University of Louisiana
Career plans: Undecided
Parents: Tawanna Urquhart
Achievements: Class treasurer; National Honor Society; Midnight Golf Program; Henry Health System – Generation With Promise program, youth wellness ambassador
Jazmyn Wall
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Tennessee State University
Career plans: Ob/Gyn doctor
Parent: Kim Wall
Achievements: Marching band, president and section leader; orchestra, president; symphony band; jazz band; Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Scholar Instrumentalist award (2020); National Honor Society; Medical Career Club, vice president; Big Brother Big Sister, director of education; Detroit Urban League College Club; Detroit Symphony Orchestra Youth Group
Elizabeth Wieland
Carson City-Crystal High School
Hometown: Carson City
College: Lake Erie College
Career plans: Therapeutic riding instructor
Parents: Jenny and Caleb Wieland
Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; Equestrian Team, captain; 4-H State Horse Show, Top 5 in Western Dressage
Victor Jackson
Belleville High School
Hometown: Belleville
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Broadcast journalism
Parents: Victoria and Michael Jackson
Accomplishments: Marching band (2016-20); basketball, team manager (2018-20); Student Leadership Team; Detroit PAL, journalism (2017-20)
Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation: Board of Directors
Kim Trent, foundation president, deputy director-prosperity for the state of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation scholar
James Rosenfeld, foundation vice president; shareholder, Butzel Long
Marcia Hart, foundation secretary; retired, Detroit Media Partnership
Danielle McGuire, foundation assistant secretary; Ph.D., civil rights historian and award-winning author
Terri Barnett Coleman, foundation treasurer; retired, North America Product Development, General Motors Corp.
Luther Keith, foundation assistant treasurer; executive director, Arise Detroit! and former senior editor, The Detroit News
Dorothy Cocroft, retired, labor relations, General Motors Corp.
Delora Hall Tyler, foundation past-president; president, First Media Group Inc.
Jonathan Hart, senior loan officer, Regent Financial
Denise Mallett, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs and a member of the Sustainability and Recovery team at Marygrove College
Isaiah McKinnon, Ph.D.; retired chief of police and associate professor University Detroit Mercy and deputy mayor, city of Detroit
Walter Middlebrook, Foster Professor of Practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, Pennsylvania State University; former assistant managing editor, The Detroit News
Gary Miles, editor and publisher, The Detroit News
Alicia Nails, director, Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Carey Osmundson, communication senior manager, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Sherida D. DuBose Parsons, Medical Director — Molina Healthcare of Michigan
Robin Schwartz, founder and CEO of Robin Schwartz PR and former Fox 2 News anchor/reporter
Barbara K. Smith, Ph.D.; director, Office of Guidance and Counseling, Detroit Public Schools Community District
How to apply for the scholarship
Apply for a scholarship or make a donation to support a scholar. Visit our web page at rosaparksscholarship.org
Michigan high school seniors are encouraged to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship named in honor of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks. Applications will be available in January; the deadline is March 1, 2021.
