Charges have been filed against three staff members of a youth services facility in Kalamazoo where a 16-year-old died after being restrained, the county prosecutor said Wednesday.

Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo: Google, Lakeside Academy)

Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting announced that charges have been authorized against Michael Mosley, Zachary Solis and Heather McLogan.

Mosley and Solis face the same charges: homicide and involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony; second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony; and child abuse, second-degree child care organization violation, a 10-year felony.

McLogan faces two offenses: involuntary manslaughter for alleged gross negligence for failure to perform or timely seek medical care for Cornelius Frederick, a 15-year felony; and child abuse, second degree child care organization, a 10-year felony.

Frederick died May 1 after suffering a heart attack on April 29. At the time, authorities said he was being restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.

The state on Thursday terminated its contracts with Lakeside Academy for youth in foster care or the juvenile justice system. All 125 youth at Lakeside were placed elsewhere, the state said.

The teen's family is suing the school and the company that owns it for $100 million, alleging negligence.

