U.S. District Court Judge Victoria Roberts on Wednesday ordered University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel to attend the next virtual status conference involving lawsuits related to the former UM doctor who allegedly sexually assaulted patients for decades.

The next status conference is expected within two weeks, the judge said.

The order for Schlissel to appear came as part of an order in which the judge also barred UM from reaching out to any more potential victims of Anderson, employed by the university from the late 1960s to early 2000s.

The judge's order came after a status conference held Tuesday with attorneys representing alleged victims of Anderson. They expressed concerns about UM contacting potential victims of the doctor in the middle of litigation against the university — and without the university alerting possible victims that lawyers are available to represent their interests.

They also raised the question of independence between WilmerHale, an external law firm hired by the university to conduct an investigation of Anderson, and also Jones Day, the law firm that UM hired to defend itself.

"Because of this ongoing investigation, the Court feels the need to

gather information about its purpose and how it might impact

information gathering and resolution of plaintiffs’ claims," Roberts wrote. "Toward that

end, the Court requires Jones Day to make the necessary

arrangements to involve WilmerHale and the University of Michigan

President in the Court’s next status conference."

A UM spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge's order.

Last year, the university successfully appealed a judge's order that Schlissel appear in federal court and publicly discuss a sexual misconduct case against a student.

