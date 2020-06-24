Michigan reported five coronavirus deaths and confirmed 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the highest daily case count since May 31.

The state has seen an uptick in known cases of COVID during the past week, with the average daily cases growing to 223, up from an average of 145 cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

The rise in cases prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pump the brakes on plans to move Michigan to the next step reopening, telling a TV station Tuesday that the cases emerging in some areas of the state could delay the next phase.

"Right now, the numbers in most parts of the state have continued to look strong. But there are a few blips that we are keeping our eye very close on," Whitmer told WWJ Lansing bureau chief Tim Skubick in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

"My hope was to move the rest of the state into Phase 5 by 4th of July. My hope was to do it this week. We're not going to do it this week. … We're not in a position to do that yet. We've got to get more data. Because we are concerned.”

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP)

In addition to the 323 new cases confirmed Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 35 presumptive cases of COVID-19.

In Michigan, the number of new cases had been dropping for four straight weeks, but the increase in recent days ended that trend. Wednesday's daily caseload was the first confirmed count above 300 since June 3.

To date, the state has tallied 68,555 known cases of COVID, including 6,602 probable cases, since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March.

Statewide hospitalizations in Michigan due to COVID-19 and the percentage of those testing positive (about 2%) are relatively flat.

Hospitals reported 345 inpatients with COVID as of Tuesday, including 197 in critical care and 124 on ventilators. That's compared with 343 inpatients a week ago, including 210 in critical care and 131 on ventilators.

The state's death toll from the disease now stands at 6,114, including 246 probable deaths.

Wednesday's new deaths included four confirmed deaths and one probable death, which is an individual who never tested positive but whose death certificate listed COVID as a cause of death.

A website tracking the spread of COVID-19 said last week that Michigan was among the few states nationally "on track to contain" the virus, in addition to New York and New Jersey. The three states were among the hardest hit this spring.

Michigan ranks No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/24/michigan-reports-uptick-new-covid-19-cases/3251495001/