The St. Joseph County prosecutor has been charged with two alcohol-related offenses after he crashed into a fence May 11, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

The attorney general's office has charged John McDonough with operating under the influence, a 93-day misdemeanor, and driving with open intoxicants in the vehicle, a 90-day misdemeanor.

It is alleged that on May 11, McDonough "crossed the center line, veered off the roadway and crashed into a fence" in Lockport Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and arrested McDonough at the scene.

McDonough waived his arraignment, according to a statement from Nessel's office. Vincent Westra, a judge in Kalamazoo County, was appointed by the state court administrator to preside over the case, the statement said. The case is being handled at 3B District Court.

McDonough is due for a pre-trial hearing July 24.

WMMT-TV West Michigan obtained audio of McDonough's 911 call reporting the crash.

On the call, McDonough identifies himself and tells the dispatcher he had a "coughing fit" before his vehicle went off Lovers Lane and he "ran over a fence."

The dispatcher asks if McDonough is OK.

"I'm fine. The fence is not," McDonough says. "And my car will need to be towed."

McDonough is up for re-election in the fall. He and his attorney, Michael Hills, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

