Lansing — The Michigan gyms that are fighting closures imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic may try to take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, one of their attorneys said Thursday.

Scott Erskine, who's been representing the gyms in federal court, said his clients are now considering their options after the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted Whitmer's request for an emergency stay that prevented gyms in much of Michigan from reopening Thursday.

Among the options Erskine's legal team is considering is whether to seek emergency consideration from the justices on whether the gyms should be opened as the legal fight continues.

"They can act fast," Erskine said Thursday. "It’s up to them to even decide whether to take it."

The Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

The gyms — about 180 are involved either directly or through an organization that's a plaintiff — have argued that Whitmer's emergency orders to combat COVID-19 have unfairly kept them closed while allowing other businesses, including strip clubs, hookah lounges, massage parlors and hair salons, to reopen.

The Whitmer administration has contended the governor is trying to protect public health and the gyms bring a heightened risk of spreading the virus that's still threatening the state.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney agreed with the gyms last week, issuing an injunction that would have allowed them to reopen early Thursday.

About three hours before the reopening, a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals panel — all three judges were appointed by Republican presidents — granted an emergency stay requested by the Whitmer administration that pauses the reopening as the dispute over the policy continues in court.

Erskine said his legal team is considering continuing to fight the matter in the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or seeking emergency consideration from the U.S. Supreme Court.

His clients are facing economic pressures after being closed for about about 14 weeks and are "running out of time," he said.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to coronavirus-spurred limits on church services in California. In an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, Roberts said the Constitution entrusts "the safety and the health of the people" to "the politically accountable officials of the states to 'guard and protect.'"

The three-judge appeals panel focused on a similar idea in its opinion Wednesday.

But Erskine said his case has a fundamental difference from the California case. The churches were arguing they should not be subject to the same capacity limits as businesses while in the Michigan case, gyms are questioning why they have to remain shuttered while other businesses are allowed to reopen.

The U.S. Supreme Court may take the case to provide further guidance from the nation's highest court, he said.

Whitmer's spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, touted the Court of Appeals decision in a statement Wednesday night.

"In the fight against a global pandemic, courts must give governors broad latitude to make quick, difficult decisions," Brown said. "The governor will continue to take the actions necessary to save lives."

