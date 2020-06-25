The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is on target to open by the end of 2024 despite the COVID-19 crisis that slowed construction for a time, officials said Thursday.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority held an online community meeting via Facebook Live to give the public an update on the project.

"Work has been able to continue throughout this entire time period at the site," said Heather Grondin, the vice president of communications and stakeholder relations for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Grondin, who appeared with other officials working on the project, said in terms of the "overall schedule we're not behind," but there has been a need to shift some aspects of the schedule to accommodate mitigation measures in place for COVID-19.

Workers are required to participate in daily screening for COVID-19, and masks are available to crew members who must work inside the recommended six-foot social distancing zone. Only essential workers and visitors are allowed on the site.

The authority is working closely with Michigan state officials, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, the city of Detroit and Canadian officials.

Authority officials said 70% of the construction hours will happen from 2021 through 2023.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/25/officials-gordie-howe-bridge-track-open-24-despite-delays/3260214001/