Gordie Howe International Bridge renderings
The Gordie Howe International Bridge and the customs plazas on both sides of the border will take six years to build, according to the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
A rendering shows an aerial view of the Michigan interchange of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
A rendering shows an aerial view of the U.S. port of entry and customs plaza. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge includes a lane for bicycles and pedestrians. Windsor Detrtoit Bridge Authority
The Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor, Ontario, is shown in a rendering. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
This rendering shows a night view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
The planned Gordie Howe International Bridge would compete with the Moroun family’s existing Ambassador Bridge to Canada. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
The bridge is expected to cost $4.4 billion. Its target opening date is late 2024. Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority
    The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is on target to open by the end of 2024 despite the COVID-19 crisis that slowed construction for a time, officials said Thursday.

    The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority held an online community meeting via Facebook Live to give the public an update on the project.

    "Work has been able to continue throughout this entire time period at the site," said Heather Grondin, the vice president of communications and stakeholder relations for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

    Grondin, who appeared with other officials working on the project, said in terms of the "overall schedule we're not behind," but there has been a need to shift some aspects of the schedule to accommodate mitigation measures in place for COVID-19.

    Workers are required to participate in daily screening for COVID-19, and masks are available to crew members who must work inside the recommended six-foot social distancing zone. Only essential workers and visitors are allowed on the site.

    The authority is working closely with Michigan state officials, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, the city of Detroit and Canadian officials.

    Authority officials said 70% of the construction hours will happen from 2021 through 2023.

    lfleming@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2620

    Twitter:@leonardnfleming

