A former University of Michigan student is contradicting a former UM official's account of how he handled reports of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court against UM, the man says he told Thomas Easthope, then UM’s associate vice president for student services, in 1979 that Anderson had sexually assaulted him. Easthope told UM police he confronted the longtime head of the University Health Service about reports he was “fooling around” with students in exam rooms and recalled either firing Anderson or allowing him to resign that post.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library)

But the former student alleges in his suit that Easthope offered him a deal, asking Anderson’s accuser if it would be acceptable to transfer Anderson to an office job where he would not treat students.

The former student says he and Easthope shook on it, yet Anderson continued to treat and allegedly abuse UM students for another 24 years as team physician for the Athletic Department until retiring in 2003.

The former student, who is not named in the lawsuit, alleges he "was lied to and manipulated, and others paid the price."

Easthope has been ordered to give testimony in a deposition next month in lawsuits from dozens of men who accuse Anderson, who died in 2008, of abusing them. Easthope’s lawyer asked a judge this week to delay the deposition.

The plaintiff — who attended UM in the 1970s — alleges that he met twice with Easthope, then the associate vice president for Student Services. During the second meeting, Easthope told him that he spoke with Anderson, who did not deny the man's allegations and offered an apology.

"Easthope continued with ..., 'My first thought was to fire him. But he has a family and kids,'" according to the lawsuit. "Easthope then stated ... that if Anderson was fired, then both he and his family would suffer financially."

The suit goes on: "Easthope then offered the following proposal to resolve Plaintiff’s claim: 'Would it be okay with you if he is removed from his medical duties and moved to an administrative position where he would not see students within the University setting?'”

The man's allegations are counter to what Easthope told UM Detective Mark West in November 2018, according to a university police report.

Easthope's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said, "We have nothing to add at this time."

UM's police department opened its investigation shortly after former UM student Tad DeLuca wrote a letter in July 2018 to Athletic Director Warde Manuel and detailed alleged sexual abuse by Anderson.

West's report, which included interviews with scores of people, didn't become public until February of this year, when Robert Julian Stone accused Anderson of sexual assault in a story published by The Detroit News.

A key finding in the report was the account from Easthope, who revealed that UM had learned of sex abuse allegations against Anderson more than 20 years before the doctor retired from the university.

Easthope told West he had learned from activists in the gay community that Anderson was "fooling around with male students" in exam rooms.

Easthope also told West that he would never forget walking across campus to fire Anderson in 1979. When he told the doctor that he knew he was behaving inappropriately with male patients, Anderson did not deny the allegations, according to the police report.

Easthope initially told West he had fired Anderson but then said he may have allowed the doctor to resign.

According to the lawsuit, filed by former state Attorney General Mike Cox and Southfield-based lawyer David Shea, the alleged victim enrolled in the UM Honors College as a freshman in 1977 and struggled with his identity as a gay man. He came out in his junior year.

He began volunteering at the UM’s Human Sexuality Office, now the Spectrum Center, in activities such as the gay men’s hotline. He also became aware of a Monday night program where University Health Service medical staff gave confidential counseling and treatment to the gay community.

That is where the plaintiff met Anderson in the fall of 1979. He filled out paperwork and identified himself as gay. During the exam, Anderson allegedly performed a sport physical on the man's genitals, according the lawsuit.

"However, after this initial sports-like physical exam, Anderson moved in closer to the standing Plaintiff, who still had his pants down," according to the lawsuit.

Anderson allegedly moved closer and commented on the man's lack of circumcision and the pleasure of masturbating with an uncircumcised penis.

"The stunned Plaintiff did not know how to react to Anderson’s talking about masturbation but noticed that Anderson’s arms/shoulders were moving up and down while Anderson’s hands were in the area of Anderson’s groin," according to the lawsuit. "The Plaintiff realized that Anderson was 'playing with himself' as he described his masturbatory habits to Plaintiff and Anderson’s 'breathing became heavy.'"

Anderson continued with the exam as though nothing had happened, according to the suit.

"Soon after this exam by Anderson, Plaintiff mentioned the assault at the after-hours clinic to a gay student he knew," according to the suit. "This student stated, 'It sounds like you saw Dr. Anderson. Everyone knows about him. He always cops a feel.'"

Shocked, angry and concerned about other gay students, the man reported Anderson’s to the UM-paid gay male advocate who served as the coordinator of UM’s Human Sexuality Office, the suit says.

"The Advocate told Plaintiff that his experience was 'very similar' to a prior complaint about Anderson sexually assaulting a gay male student at UHS, but that UM ended up doing nothing because it viewed it as a 'he said, he said' situation when Anderson denied the prior assault," the lawsuit stated.

The advocate asked the man if he was willing to file a formal complaint. When the man agreed, they allegedly took it to Easthope, who listened, apologized and said he needed to investigate, according to the complaint.

A week later, Easthope allegedly met with the man again and told him that he wanted to fire Anderson but thought for his family's sake it would be better to move him so he was no longer in contact with students.

"Although Plaintiff viewed Anderson and his actions as 'loathsome and repulsive,' the Plaintiff had 'some degree of empathy toward him,'" according to the lawsuit. "Plaintiff viewed Anderson as 'possibly gay himself, but so damaged that he could violate his oath as a physician.'”

The man verbally agreed to Easthope’s proposal, according to the lawsuit, and the two shook hands on the agreement.

"Easthope told Plaintiff 'thank you for having the guts to come forward,'" according to the lawsuit. "Plaintiff never thought to follow up on his agreement with Easthope because, in Plaintiff’s mind, Easthope was a high ranking UM official and there was no reason to distrust someone like that, especially at the UM, the university that Plaintiff has loved for decades."

One month after Anderson's behavior became public in February, West contacted the man about his complaint to Easthope in 1979, according to the suit. The UM detective told the man he had found his name in UM documents.

Afterward, the man did an internet search and found news stories of men accusing Anderson of sexual assault.

"Among the news accounts Plaintiff read Mr. Easthope’s claim of 'firing' Anderson," the lawsuit said, "and this misrepresentation of what happened is especially distressing to Plaintiff because he learned that Mr. Eastope and UM did not honor their agreement with Plaintiff."

He was stunned.

“'I was lied to and manipulated, and others paid the price,'” the man is quoted in the lawsuit. "In 1979, I told the University of Michigan what had been done to me at the UHS in order to spare other students the indignity, pain, and shame that I’d experienced. Now I know that I was not successful and so legal action is a way of completing the work I thought I finished 40 years ago.”

