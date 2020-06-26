Michigan State Police is working to find a driver accused of a hit-and-run Friday in Monroe County that left two pedestrians dead.

The crash was reported at about 4:05 p.m. Friday in London Township, near Milan-Oakville and Gooding roads, state police said.

The victims were both women: a 29-year-old from Whittaker and a 25-year-old Ypsilanti resident, MSP reported.

Authorities believe the vehicle that struck them is black or gray, missing its front bumper. A description of the driver was not available Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.

