Detroit — Much of southern Michigan is under an enhanced risk of hazardous weather Friday, the National Weather Service said, bringing the possibility of storms, heavy rain and high winds.

The risk carries west from Detroit past Lansing, encompassing not only cities on Michigan's west side, such as Benton Harbor, but Illinois and Wisconsin as well, and into northern Ohio and Indiana.

Friday will be the start of a hot weekend in the area, with highs in the upper 80s. But from about 5 p.m., through 2 a.m. Saturday, that stretch of the region could see winds from 60 to 65 miles per hour, an inch of hail, and anywhere from 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

There's is an 'enhanced risk' of severe weather in parts of southern Michigan on Friday. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Sara Pampreen, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there is a "potential for an isolated tornado," but that the more likely threat is wind damage.

High winds tend to knock over tree branches, which take down power lines. Last year, back-to-back storms on this same week knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan.

Detroit, Oakland and Macomb counties, and Flint to the north are all considered at "slight" risk of high winds. Cities such as Ann Arbor, Lansing, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor are in the "enhanced" risk area.

More: Metro Detroiters pick up pieces after back-to-back storms, outages

If the high winds come, it will be in the midst of a hot day, with a high of 87 expected, and ahead of a warm weekend, with highs in the upper 80s expected throughout. June 2020 has been warmer than normal in Detroit, 71.8 degrees through 25 full days, compared to 70.3, the monthly average.

The rains could hit the I-94 to I-96 corridor especially hard, and could cause flooding.

Severe weather potential Friday. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Additional rain is possible Saturday, but Sunday is expected to be dry and hot.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/26/detroit-lansing-corridor-enhanced-risk-thunderstorms/3262636001/