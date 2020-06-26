Detroit — From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, a seven-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 94, running through Wayne and Macomb counties, will be closed for repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday the pending closure of the freeway between Conner, on Detroit's east side, and Interstate 696 in southern Macomb County.

MDOT directs people who still need to travel west to take westbound I-696 to southbound Gratiot, then pick up westbound I-94 in Detroit beyond the closure.

Over that same stretch of time, eastbound I-696 will have its right lane closed between Gratiot and I-94, MDOT said in a statement.

"This work will provide a smoother drive for motorists and extend the overall life of the roadway," the statement said.

