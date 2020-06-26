Michigan confirmed one new coronavirus deaths and 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the largest single-day case tally this month.

The number of new, known infections in the state has ticked up over the last 10 days after falling for weeks. State health officials have attributed the growth to an increase in testing and to clusters of outbreaks in counties such as Ingham, Lapeer, Bay and Barry.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days is up to 267 a day from an average of 158 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

Hospitalizations due to the disease in Michigan had not increased significantly through Thursday, and the percentage of those testing positive for the virus stands at 2.55%.

To date, the state has tallied 69,329 known cases of COVID-19, including 6,634 probable cases, since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March.

The state's death toll from the disease now stands at 6,134, including 246 probable deaths.

Hospitals statewide reported 347 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 194 in critical care and 117 on ventilators. That's compared with 324 inpatients a week ago, including 181 in critical care and 91 on ventilators.

Michigan ranks ninth in the nation among the states with the most cases of COVID-19 and sixth for the most COVID deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

