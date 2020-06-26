Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended the state's ban on evictions until July 15.

The announcement includes $50 million of rental aid "in the form of lump sum payments to landlords in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due."

Whitmer also said the Eviction Diversion Program will be created, a process for renters to get aid and be put on payment plans in order to stay in the homes. Rental assistance under the program will be available beginning July 16.

“No Michigander should have to worry about losing their home during a global health pandemic and, at the same time, landlords and management companies need rent from their tenants to sustain their businesses,” Whitmer said in a release.

“This innovative new program will save lives, save money, and save businesses by keeping families in their homes and providing immediate financial relief to landlords for back rent they’re due.”

