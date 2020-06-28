A Royal Oak church's online service was interrupted Sunday morning by what the pastor described as "hate-filled racist things."

The Rev. Beth Taylor, rector of St. John's Episcopal Church at 11 mile and Woodward Avenue, posted about the incident that disrupted the 10 a.m. online Zoom service on the church's Facebook page.

Taylor said the unidentified "individuals" were outside the church community. The pastor said that after a second attempt to reconvene the service, "we made the decision to end the service to protect our community from these individuals."

"We will not cease our work to bring about a just and equitable community," Taylor said in the Facebook post. "We will not stop the work Jesus calls us to do — to renounce all forms of racism and hatred and bigotry. We know this was a very disturbing morning, and we are going to do all that we can to prevent that from happening again."

The post did not make clear what the racist comments were. Taylor could not be reached for comment.

In the post, Taylor said the church will investigate all options with Zoom "to ensure that our safety is not compromised again."

The church has about 300 members and have had online-only services since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic prompted state officials to suspend in-person church services around the state.

