Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has broadened her recommendations for police reforms to seek legislation banning chokeholds, limitations on no-knock warrants and audits of police department reporting practices.

The recommendations are part of a new plan that would incorporate changes to policy, personnel, community engagement and accountability. They were announced in a press release Monday.

The plan builds on ideas Whitmer released earlier this month to require “duty to intervene” policies and training in de-escalation, implicit bias and mental health screenings. She also added four new seats to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards for community input.

Buy Photo Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, middle left, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attend a march against police brutality in Highland Park on June 4. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

“This proposal will help us ensure that law enforcement officials treat all Michiganders with humanity and respect, and will help us keep our communities safe,” Whitmer said. “I will continue working with leaders in law enforcement to make public safety more just and equitable in Michigan.”

Among the policy recommendations Whitmer made Monday were the classification of racially motivated, fake 911 call as a hate crime, audits to determine whether law enforcement agencies were accurately reporting use of force incidents, chokehold bans and no-knock warrant limitations.

Whitmer also proposed an incentive program for police departments that hire officers who live in the community and the retention of disciplinary records for law enforcement. Investments in community engagement activities between police and residents also was recommended.

She also supported independent investigation of all fatal police office-involved shootings and use of force incidents.

“People across Michigan have been calling for changes to police practices, and these actions are clear steps in the direction of needed reform,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said in the statement announcing the reforms.

“These reforms will help us build a more just and equitable law enforcement system and ensure the safety of Black Michiganders across the state.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/29/gov-expands-police-reform-plan-include-chokehold-ban-agency-audits/3279568001/