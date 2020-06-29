Michigan confirmed four coronavirus deaths and 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days is up to 298 a day from an average of 192 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

After weeks on the decline, new infections in Michigan have plateaued amid spikes of new cases in dozens of states around the country.

The rising caseload in other states bumped Michigan out of the top 10 for cases of the virus, falling to No. 11, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan still ranks sixth for the most deaths.

Beaumont Health technologist Jacqueline Watson prepares COVID-19 test specimens at a laboratory. (Photo: Beaumont Health System)

Hospitalizations due to the disease in Michigan had not increased significantly through Friday, and the percentage of those testing positive for the virus continues to be about 2%.

To date, the state has tallied 69,946 known cases of COVID-19, including 6,685 probable cases, since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March.

Michigan's death toll from the disease now stands at 6,157, including 246 probable deaths.

Hospitals statewide reported 342 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 191 in critical care and 106 on ventilators. That's compared with 333 inpatients a week ago, including 188 in critical care and 114 on ventilators.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/29/michigan-reports-4-coronavirus-deaths-236-new-cases/3279375001/