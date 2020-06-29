University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a 2020-21 budget plan that includes a 1.9% tuition increase for students in Ann Arbor with financial aid that officials say will off set the cost for students in need.

The budget also includes more than $400 million from the university’s endowment, UM President Mark Schlissel said, with $12.8 million in financial aid for undergraduates at the Ann Arbor campus for students coming from families in need, essentially resulting in no increase in tuition. Schlissel added that the financial aid office is ready to adjust or grant new aid to families whose circumstances have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to do our very best to make sure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not result in a lost generation of students who were unable to continue or complete their Michigan educations because of the circumstances we all find ourselves in,” Schlissel said.

The budget also includes $20 million in additional funding for the Dearborn and Flint satellite campuses, which many have been lobbying the university to include.

Those voting against the budget included Regents Denise Ilitich and Shauna Ryder Diggs. Regent Katherine E. White was unable to attend.

