Michigan announced 32 additional coronavirus deaths Tuesday and confirmed 373 new cases.

The rising caseload in other states bumped Michigan out of the top 10 for cases across the U.S., falling to No. 11, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan still ranks sixth for the most deaths.

Beaumont Health technologist Jacqueline Watson prepares COVID-19 test specimens at a laboratory. (Photo: Beaumont Health System)

Hospitalizations due to the disease in Michigan had not increased significantly through Friday, and the percentage of those testing positive for the virus continues to be about 2%.

A larger proportion of positive cases in May and June are coming from ages 15-29, compared to previous months, according to the state health department.

To date, the state has tallied 70,728 known cases of COVID-19, including 6,858 probable cases, since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March.

Michigan's death toll from the disease now stands at 6,193, including 246 probable deaths.

