Michigan State University Trustee Brian Mosallam announced Tuesday his reelection bid with a video recalling the tumult during the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Featured in the video is Nassar victim Kaylee Lorincz, who is known for speaking at a board meeting and alleging that Engler secretly tried to settle her civil suit against MSU without her attorney present. Lorincz spoke in the video about how she began speaking up at an MSU Board of Trustee meetings in 2017. She said nearly all of the board members were silent but Mosallam was moved and began standing by her and others.

Buy Photo Trustee Brian Mosallam said Michigan State doesn't want a "waffling flake" as its next football coach. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"After the meeting, I emailed every one them and no one responded except for Brian," said Lorincz. "He's been my go-to ever since."

The announcement comes as governing board members and potential candidates of MSU, University of Michigan and Wayne State University seek the endorsements from the state Democratic and Republican parties, which meet this summer to nominate candidates.

In May, the influential Michigan AFL-CIO announced that it did not endorse MSU incumbent trustee Joel Ferguson, who has served on the board since 1986, and Sandra Hughes O'Brien, who has served on the WSU Board of Governors since 2013.

Reached Tuesday, Ferguson declined to say whether he would seek reelection.

Mosallam, who has served on the board since 2013, also got the support of Parents of Sister Survivors Engage, a group of parents of Nassar survivors.

"While other trustees hid from survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual assault and their families, refusing to answer calls or emails, Mr. Mosallam organized and was the sole trustee at a campus town hall meeting to listen to concerns from survivors of this case and others on campus who have experienced sexual violence," said a statement released by the group. "He brought forward a preliminary blueprint to reform practices at the university. He stands in contrast with the legacy trustees who have stonewalled and been dismissive of survivors."

