Programming at one of Metro Detroit's major sports radio stations appears to have changed ahead of a major announcement Tuesday.

On Monday night, 1130 AM WDFN The Fan was broadcasting speeches and audio vignettes from African American figures such as former U.S. President Barack Obama talk show host Oprah Winfrey and rights activist Malcolm X.

Lary Sorensen was the first morning anchor for sports talk WDFN when it debuted in 1994. (Photo: Detroit News)

In between, an advertisement urged listeners to tune in at noon Tuesday for "an important announcement" regarding the station's future.

Two radio-related outlets had signaled a change was in the works, reporting on their websites Monday that WDFN would be ending its sport radio format.

According to RadioInsight.com, owner iHeartMedia is preparing to launch a new network on at least 15 of its stations. WDFN was among the stations nationwide "stunting" with programming targeting African American audiences, the website reported.

Detroit Sports Nation cited a Facebook post Monday from Mark Wilson, who formerly worked at WDFN and said on his page that the station "will be part of iHeart Media’s flip of 15 properties to the 'Black Information Network.' Mostly in major markets, they will produce radio targeted to African American audiences. No doubt a smart move at this time especially considering stations like WDFN were floundering big time."

Representatives for iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

WDFN-AM launched in 1994. It relies mostly on syndicated sports shows. Over the years, the station has featured programs by Detroit News sports columnist Bob Wojnowski and former staff columnist Terry Foster.

