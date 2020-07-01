A team led by Beaumont Health researchers has developed a new test to detect COVID-19 through urine, blood, saliva or a mouth swab sample.

The most accurate coronavirus tests currently available take up to 24 hours to process; however, the team lead by researchers Laura Lamb and Michael Chancellor say their samples can be processed in just 30 to 45 minutes.

Results were compared to existing technology and found to be highly accurate, Beaumont officials announced Wednesday. The test is also relatively inexpensive to develop and operate, they said.

"We need more testing options if we’re going to stage a successful public health response to COVID-19," Lamb said in a statement. "This is a rapid test that does not require expensive machinery to run and the materials for it are relatively inexpensive. The more options we have for testing, the better."

Lamb said the test could be used for high-populated area screenings including nursing homes, long-term care facilities, cruise ships or within the school or prison systems.

“Because this is an existing test, we are optimistic with the right resources, it could be ready for widespread use within a month or so," Lamb said.

The next phase of the journey is securing corporate sponsorship to fund its development, Dr. Chancellor said.

Lamb and Chancellor developed technology for a rapid Zika virus detection test about three years ago. While the need for that technology faded, Lamb and the team were able to swiftly adapt the technology for COVID-19.

“This just shows you how working in one area can jumpstart research in another,” Chancellor said.

The detection test, Lamb said, is built on recommendations from Dr. Anthony Fauci, immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, that "rapid testing and tracing are the keys to containing the coronavirus."

The study recently appeared in the peer-reviewed medical journal PLOS ONE.

Since publication, more than 10,000 scientists from around the world have already downloaded the article, and the researchers are collaborating with others from Prague, Africa and South America by video conference to expand their efforts, Beaumont said.

