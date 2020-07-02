Michigan's unemployment benefits trust fund has fallen below $2.5 billion, triggering a tax increase for employers in the next calendar year to help refill the fund, according to a spokesman for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

It was not immediately clear what the current balance of the UIA Trust Fund is, but UIA spokesman Jason Moon confirmed it had fallen below $2.5 billion prior to June 30.

State law requires that should the balance fall below $2.5 billion by June 30 the taxation rate for unemployment contributions will increase from a cap of $9,000 for employers to $9,500 in the next calendar year.

As of last week, the agency said it had paid out roughly $14 billion in benefits to more than 2.1 million people, but the majority of the payments have been made with federal money.

Buy Photo The state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday it has validated 140,000 of the 340,000 active unemployment accounts, about 41%, that had been frozen due to concerns they may be fraudulent. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The state pays its share of unemployment benefits out of a trust fund that totaled $4.6 billion at the start of the pandemic. As of June 24, the balance stood at $2.5 billion but apparently dipped below that level by the June 30 benchmark.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in May that the state could borrow money from the federal government if the trust fund runs short of cash.

Rep. Matt Hall, the Marshall Republican who chairs the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, said the committee was informed of the June 30 cutoff last week and is reviewing the situation.

The law triggering an increase in unemployment taxes likely was put in place to ensure a healthy balance in the trust fund, which has dipped dangerously low in the past, Hall said.

At the start of the Great Recession, in September 2008, the same trust fund had less $40 million.

"It does show that’s what happened here is going to have a consequence," Hall said, referring to Michigan's aggressive stay-at-home orders that shuttered thousands of businesses. "This is one of the first consequences we're seeing.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/02/michigan-jobless-fund-dips-below-2-5-billion-dollars-triggering-tax-hike-employers/5362554002/