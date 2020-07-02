Michigan reported 14 coronavirus deaths and confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day case count since May 29.

The jump in new cases came as state officials closed indoor bars and most strip and night clubs to stem the spread of infection in lower part of the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to shut down indoor service at bars came after increases in cases in the Grand Rapids, Lansing and Kalamazoo areas and among Michiganians under age 30 in June.

The restrictions excluded Regions 6 and 8, located in Northwest Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, where cases and deaths have remained low.

“Following recent outbreaks tied to bars, I am taking this action today to slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe," Whitmer said Wednesday.

The number of reported infections in the state has grown over the last two weeks after weeks of decline; however, hospitals overall are not reporting an increase in COVID-19 patients.

The percentage of those testing positive for the virus has been relatively flat but ticked up to 3% Wednesday from what had been a 2.5% rate.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days is up to 338 a day from an average of 241 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. In addition to the 543 cases confirmed Thursday, the state reported 46 probable cases.

Michigan state has tallied 71,678 known cases of COVID-19, including 7,003 probable cases, since the disease was first detected in Michigan in March.

The state's death toll from the disease is 6,212, including 246 probable deaths.

Thursday's death tally included 13 older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data with the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases. These deaths might have occurred days or weeks ago.

The regions of Grand Rapids, Lansing and Kalamazoo regions in recent days exceeded 20 new cases per million people, a benchmark used to identify a concerning increase in the rate of regional growth.

The Detroit, Kalamazoo, Saginaw and Jackson regions also are seeing spikes, but the rates are below 20 new positive cases per 1 million people.

Hospitalizations statewide have gradually declined, with 325 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 193 in critical care and 103 on ventilators.That's compared with 346 inpatients a week ago, including 195 in critical care and 115 on ventilators.

