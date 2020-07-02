State departments are not recommending any changes to current clean-up process at the Midland Superfund site following major flooding there in May.

The flooding left some concerned that damage was done to the site, exposing the site's toxic dioxins and furans to the environment.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are not recommending additional soil clean-up or management requirements beyond those already in place at the site after reviewing soil and sediment sample data collected in follow-up to the recent Midland and Saginaw area flooding event.

Buy Photo Flooding along the Tittabawassee River near the corner of Gordon and Anne, with the green roof of the Midland Area Farmers Market in background, in downtown Midland, Michigan on May 20, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The first round of dioxin test results received mid-June from the Tittabawassee River floodplain, located downstream of Midland, do not show levels of dioxins and furans above the area-specific residential clean-up level at trend-monitoring stations along the river, the departments said.

More trend monitoring station samples have been collected and will be reviewed by EGLE and MDHHS. EGLE for the last decade has annually taken soil sediments along the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers for testing and specifically to track the dioxins left behind for decades by Dow Chemical Co.

Dow could not be reached for comment.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/02/no-additional-soil-clean-up-midland-superfund/5365058002/