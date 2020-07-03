Belleville man wins second Powerball in past 365 days
Lansing — Statisticians claim a person is more likely to get struck by lightning than win the lottery. A Belleville man has won twice in the past year.
Thomas McIntyre, 65, won $250,000 from the Powerball drawing April 22 with the numbers 01-33-35-40-69 after buying his ticket online according to the Michigan Lottery. He previously won $100,000 in October 2019 playing Powerball online.
"You never really expect to win a huge Lottery prize, winning for a second time is truly unbelievable," McIntyre said. "Just like when I won in October, the first person I shared the news with was my mom.
McIntyre found out he won the $250,000 prize the day before his birthday and the day he was set to retire, he said.
"This will make my retirement so much more enjoyable and take a lot of stress away," said McIntyre, who plans to invest his winnings.
The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and maybe watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
