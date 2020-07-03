Detroit — If projections become reality, Detroit could be halfway to a historic heatwave of consecutive 90-degree days set more than six decades ago.

Friday is the second straight 90-degree day this week; Wednesday's high had only reached the mid-80s. But at every point on the National Weather Service extended forecast, 90-degree-plus highs are expected.

Buy Photo People enjoy the weather as they make waves on the Detroit River in Grosse Ile Township, Friday, July 3, 2020. (Photo: Andy Morrison, The Detroit News)

The longest stretch of 90-degree days in Detroit history is 11, and it happened in 1953, ending on Sept. 4. If the Fourth of July weekend goes as planned — "It's gonna be hot," said National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee — Monday would be the fifth consecutive day.

By Thursday, it would be nine consecutive days. Another hot weekend would break the record.

Friday could see isolated thunderstorms in the northwest suburbs of Detroit, Lee said. But other than that it's a dry, hot holiday weekend on deck.

Heat wave records for southeast Michigan. Be aware of potential hazards during the holiday weekend. #MIwx#nwsdtxpic.twitter.com/zRPn0ODDZE — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 3, 2020

