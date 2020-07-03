Detroit — The state of Michigan is reporting 3 COVID-19 deaths and 460 new cases Friday.

In the nearly four months the coronavirus has been in Michigan, 6,212 people have died, and 71,678 infected, according to health department data.

The new-case count, 460, comes in well below Thursday's 543 new cases, which was the highest total since May.

Of the 14 deaths the state reported on Thursday, 13 were older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data with the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases, and might have occurred days or weeks ago.

As a hot Fourth of July weekend begins, recent flare-ups of the coronavirus preceded a choice by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to again close bars in the Lower Peninsula. Multiple days in the last two weeks have seen 400 or more reported cases. Health officials in Ingham County have traced more than 150 cases to a single bar.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that cases are rising in 40 of 50 states. Though the virus has slowed in Michigan, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center still gives Wayne County the distinction of sixth-most coronavirus deaths in America, with 2,728.

