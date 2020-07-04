The state of Michigan reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 398 new cases Saturday.

In the nearly four months the coronavirus has been in Michigan,6,218 people have died, and 72,581 infected. That includes 7,048 probable cases and 246 probable deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new-case count, 398, comes in below Friday's 460 new cases, which was the highest total since May. There were also three deaths on Friday.

Hospitalizations statewide are still declining, dropping below 325 Thursday to 315 inpatients with COVID-19, including 180 in critical care and 92 on ventilators. That’s compared to 347 COVID inpatients with a week ago, including 194 in critical care and 117 on ventilators, as reported by hospitals.

The statewide case fatality rate remains at 9%.

The state reports nearly 1.3 million tests have been performed as of Friday. Through June 26, more than 51,000 in Michigan are considered recovered from the virus.

The state's hardest-hit city, Detroit, has 11,712 cases and 1,448 confirmed deaths from the virus, as of Saturday. The seven-day average for the city is 16 additional cases a day.

As Michigan goes through a heatwave on Fourth of July weekend, recent flare-ups of the coronavirus preceded a choice by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to again close bars in the Lower Peninsula. Multiple days in the last two weeks have seen 400 or more reported cases. Health officials in Ingham County have traced more than 150 cases to a single bar.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that cases are rising in 40 of 50 states. Though the virus is slower in Michigan, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center still gives Wayne County the distinction of sixth-most coronavirus deaths in America, with 2,728.

