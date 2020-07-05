It was more like spring break than a Fourth of July celebration.

A video circulating on social media shows hundreds of young people gathered at the popular gathering spot for boaters and parties at the Sandbar at Diamond Lake in west Michigan on Saturday.

And there was no sign of social distancing or masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus at what could easily become a super spreader event, especially when Michigan is reporting rises in the number of virus cases.

Here’s the scene at Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan today. Looks like a recipe for disaster...🤦🏽‍♂️ #COVID19pic.twitter.com/0OfgCXThQw — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 4, 2020

The state of Michigan on Sunday reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 360 new cases. The last time the state reported zero deaths was in March, just as the virus reached Michigan.

Overall, Michigan has 72,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,218 deaths related to the virus.

The video at Sandbar at Diamond Lake in the village of Cassopolis in Cass County has been viewed million times. It features pulsing music, young people gathered in close proximity in the water, moving to the music, beach balls and canned beverages. It was almost like a concert gathering in the water.

Someone wearing a black T-shirt with the words "Security" written on it, moved through the crowd. A D.J. shouts: "You guys are crazy out there."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/05/diamond-lake-sandbar-west-michigan-hundreds-no-masks-fourth-july/5381233002/