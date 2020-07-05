A 17-year-old Inkster boy accidentally drowned late Saturday afternoon at Milan Beach in Milan Township, Monroe County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was identified as Jorge Delgadillo-Flores. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

At 5:48 p.m., Monroe County deputies were called to the scene where family members said the victim was struggling to swim before going under and had not been seen since.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was summoned after Milan Township firefighters were immediately unable to find the boy. A short time later, the victim was found about 30 feet from the shore near the area he was last seen.

Dundee Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Milan Police Department also assisted in the search. Anyone with information related to the drowning is asked to phone 734-243-7070.

