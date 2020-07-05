The state of Michigan reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday and 360 new cases. The last time the state reported zero deaths was in March when the virus reached Michigan.

Overall, Michigan has 72,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,218 deaths related to the virus.

On Saturday, the state's official coronavirus site reported 6,218 deaths as well and only added three new deaths since Friday.

Sunday's daily case numbers reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are slightly less than Saturday numbers of 72,581.

The state has advised that some deaths are added when death certificates are confirmed and not always when the death actually occurred.

As Michigan has seen a significant decrease in reported coronavirus deaths, the number of confirmed cases are also decreasing after a recent uptick. The number of cases reported on Sunday were 183 less than the 543 cases reported on Thursday, the highest daily count in the state since May 29.

Michigan was once third in the nation for reported cases. Now, the state is 12th. According to the CDC, in the last seven days Michigan has had 2,689 cases reported. Other state's have seen large surges of cases, such as Florida which saw 63,994 cases in the last seven days.

The new daily numbers also include 7,065 probable cases and 246 probable deaths.

