A man is in critical condition and another is behind bars after an argument Saturday night allegedly ended in a stabbing in downtown Ann Arbor, police said.

The stabbing took place about 7:50 p.m. on the Fourth of July, on the 400 block of East Liberty. That's south of East Huron and west of the University of Michigan's Central Campus.

Police say an argument between a 25-year-old Ypsilanti Township man and a 39-year-old Redford man started in nearby Liberty Plaza, and spilled into the sidewalk, where it became physical.

In the end, the Redford man suffered "multiple stab wounds to the head and body," Ann Arbor Police Department said in a statement. And the Ypsilanti Township man was arrested at the scene, and remains at Washtenaw County Jail.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing and what relationship, if any, there was between the suspect and victim, but early information "suggests ... some level of acquaintance with one another."

