Randy Rumler, a two-decade veteran of the Michigan Department of Corrections, has died after a battle with COVID-19, the MDOC's Honor Guard announced.

According to the honor guard, Rumler worked his entire 24-year career at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian. In recent years he worked in food service at the facility.

Michigan corrections officer Randy Rumler (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections Honor Guard)

Inmates and loved ones connected to the Harrison facility have expressed concerns that the department introduced COVID-19 to the facility by using it as a "step-down" unit for people who had earlier tested positive for the virus but didn't currently have it, and weren't yet ready to return to their home facility.

Though the step-down unit is in another part of the campus from where most people are housed, medical staff works both COVID-19 and non-infected areas. In just one day, in mid-April, the Harrison facility went from 55 infections to 110.

The coronavirus, which thrives on large groups packed in tight spaces, ripped through the Michigan prison system, infecting more than 4,000 of its roughly 36,000 inmates, and killing 68.

In May, the corrections department completed testing for every prisoner in the system.

Rumler was one of 383 staffers to catch the virus, including 31 others at Gus Harrison, and he is the third to die after contracting it. That's in addition to 730 prisoners at Harrison who tested positive, and four who died.

As of Sunday, there are 423 prisoners in step-down units, while 2,667 who have contracted the virus have officially "recovered," or gone 30 days from the onset of symptoms.

The corrections department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

