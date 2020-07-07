A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Pontiac on Monday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 48-year-old Pontiac man was driving east on Gage Street when the boy, riding south on Harper, failed to stop at the intersection.

"The driver of the pickup truck was unable to stop in time and struck the child," police said in a release. The child suffered serious injuries to the head and was conscious but was not alert after the collision.

Medics treated the boy at the scene and rushed him to McLaren Oakland Hospital. He was transferred to Royal Oak Beaumont where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

