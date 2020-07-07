A 25-year-old Ypsilanti Township man faces two felony charges after a Fourth of July stabbing incident in downtown Ann Arbor.

Police say that on the night of Independence Day, about 7:50 p.m., Dvon Ballard and a 39-year-old Redford man argued in downtown's Liberty Plaza, at East Liberty and South Division.

Dvon Ballard (Photo: Ann Arbor Police Department)

The argument spilled from the park to a sidewalk on the 400 block of East Liberty, where, police say, Ballard allegedly stabbed the other man.

Medics transported the victim from the scene with "multiple stab wounds to the head and body," Ann Arbor Police Department said. He is in critical condition.

Police arrested Ballard at the scene.

On Monday, Ballard was arraigned at Ann Arbor's 15th District Court on two felony charges: assault with intent to murder, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Ballard was given a $25,000 bond and remains at Washtenaw County Jail. He's due back in court on July 16 for a probable cause conference before Judge Elizabeth Hines.

