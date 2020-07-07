Lansing — Michigan's COVID-19 death toll hit a milestone Tuesday, exceeding 6,000 deaths linked to the virus in the 119 days since the state confirmed its first cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services revealed 454 new coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths in its daily report on Tuesday. Of the deaths, 20 previous deaths were included because of a review of past death certificates.

The 30 deaths reported Tuesday pushed the state's overall death toll to 6,005. When "probable" COVID-19 deaths are included, Michigan's tally is 6,251, the seventh largest total nationally.

The 454 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday is the largest daily total for new cases in four days and the third largest daily total since the beginning of June.

Michigan has experienced slight increases in cases in recent days. Last week brought a six-week high for newly confirmed infections. And this week is currently on pace to have more new cases than last week.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on CNN, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state would institute new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus if its COVID-19 numbers continue to grow.

"We're going to continue to monitor the numbers," Whitmer said during an interview with CNN's "New Day." "If they keep moving up, we're going to dial back if we have to. And it's the last thing any of us wants.

The state's overall confirmed case count now stands at 66,627.

Still, the Department of Health and Human Services reported only 317 hospitalized COVID-19 inpatients across the state on Monday. In mid-April, when the virus peaked here, Michigan had about 3,900 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Friday, 52,841 people had recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan, meaning they were alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms, according to the state's data. That figure is updated once a week.

